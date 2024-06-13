Kate Middleton gives expensive gift to her 'most loyal' PA friend?

Natasha has been in the Princess’s orbit for more than 13 years

Kate and William's latest private executive assistant recently flaunted her watch on social media.

Natasha Archer, the newest PA for Princess Kate and Prince William, showcased her sense of style on social media by displaying her watch, which is identical to one owned by the Princess of Wales.

The PA and stylist, now holding the title of senior private executive assistant to Prince William and Kate, impressed fans with the stunning accessory on her wrist, seemingly a gift from the princess.

The watch appears to be a £5,900 Ballon Bleu, just like the one the princess has been photographed wearing previously. The princess was initially seen wearing hers, a gift from Prince William, during a visit to one of her charities, The Art Room, in 2014.

According to Mail, Kate and Archer are close friends and the PA even collected the princess from the London Clinic following her abdominal operation earlier this year.

Sources have said she has been "inseparable" from Princess Kate in recent months and she has now received a promotion.

Insiders said: "Natasha deserves this boost – she's unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate.

"The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate's side for years to come. It seems to be Kate's way of thanking her for her loyalty."

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told Fabulous earlier this year: "Natasha has been at Kate’s side since she joined the Royal Family and will be a tower of strength for her as she fights her battle against cancer."

The biographer continued: "She was one of a handful of people who visited the Princess at the London Clinic, and is, no doubt, available to her day and night, whenever she wants a chat.

"Natasha, who is five years younger than Kate, has been in the Princess’s orbit for more than 13 years and has witnessed all the key events in her life: she has been at her side for Royal weddings, births and overseas tours, she visited Kate at the Lindo Wing, at London’s St Mary’s Hospital, after the birth of her children."

In March, Princess Kate announced she had undergone preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in tests following her significant abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Kate missed the Colonel’s Review last weekend and is not expected to feature during Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

However, Kensington Palace has not confirmed whether Kate will feature during the King's birthday parade. Buckingham Palace did confirm King Charles will attend the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.