Sarah Ferguson gives hope about mending relations between Harry, King Charles

Sarah could act as a mentor to help him reconcile with his father

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal Family could potentially be healed with the help of an unlikely ally.

According to a royal expert, the Sussexes might benefit from advice given by Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson to reconcile their strained relationship with the Firm.

The 64-year-old Duchess of York, who was recently welcomed back into the royal fold, made a rare appearance with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and the rest of the royals during their traditional Christmas day walk last year.

This marked the first time in 32 years that Fergie had been permitted to participate in the royal Christmas festivities, having been banned from engagements by Prince Phillip.

Over the years, the Duchess had made headlines, most notably for the ‘toe-sucking’ scandal in 1992, which contributed to her split from Andrew.

According to a royal expert, Fergie’s reappearance represents a "turning point" and suggests that a "reconciliation" may well be in the cards for Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to OK!, Jennie Bond said: "If Sarah can be welcomed back after 30 years, hope is never lost for a reconciliation between father and son."



Adding that Princess Eugenie - who is Fergie’s daughter - still has a close relationship with Harry, Bond added: "Perhaps Sarah could act as a mentor to help him reconcile with his father."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have grown distant from the rest of the Royal Family since they moved to America and stepped down from royal duties in 2020. The rift was hardened when the couple made explosive claims about The Firm in both their Oprah Winfrey interview and their Netflix docuseries.