Fans support Meghan while Royal Family shares reservations about her move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018

Meghan Markle was reportedly stopped from using a specific British term during the final season of Suits, according to the show's creator.

In a recently resurfaced interview, TV producer and writer Aaron Korsch revealed that royal fans were shocked to learn the Duchess of Sussex was barred by the Palace from saying the word "poppyc*** on camera.

This directive is believed to have been issued before Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, while she was still portraying Rachel Zane in the popular legal drama.



Korsch said the original line was supposed to be a nod to his in-laws. He said: "My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word poppyc***' .

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppyc***'.And the Royal Family did not want her saying the word."

Korsch said he believed the decision came over fears the clip could be manipulated to make it sound as though Meghan had said a much ruder term. "They didn’t want to put the word 'poppyc***' in her mouth," he continued.

"I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'c**k.' So, we had to change it to 'bulls***.'"

The revelation, which recently resurfaced on TikTok has left royal fans divided. One wrote: "I think .. smart of the Royal family. The video would definitely be edited in some crazy ways."

Another agreed, writing: "The royals arent some celebrity family, they’re the living embodiment of the British state. It’s only right they consider this stuff."

"I can see that, but at the same time it’s the 21st century and it’s just a word," said another.



