'Freaky Friday 2': Julia Butters joins Disney's beloved franchise

Julia Butters, known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, is negotiating to join the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved body-swap comedy Freaky Friday.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney confirmed plans for the sequel last year and recently announced Nisha Ganatra, director of Welcome to Chippendales, would helm the project.

While Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, stars of the original film, are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles, Disney has not officially confirmed the cast, including Curtis and Lohan. The studio has also declined to comment on Butters' potential involvement.

The 2003 film's producer, Andrew Gunn, will produce with Kristin Burr, a former Disney executive.

For years, Curtis and Lohan have been vocal about their desire to see a Freaky Friday sequel.

“We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” Lohan told the New York Times in 2023.

Based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, the previous movie was a remake of the 1977 picture starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. Mark Waters directed the 2003 film, which is now regarded as a cult classic.