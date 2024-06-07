Duke and Duchess of Westminster make first appearance as newlyweds

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster delighted fans with their stunning first appearance as newlyweds after their lavish ceremony.



The Prince of Wales - who served as an usher for his friend at highly buzzed about wedding, was seen enjoying the moment with the guests - seemingly recalling the sweet memory his and Kate Middleton's big day.

Due the windy weather, the bride appeared little confused while dealing with her stunning wedding gown. However, bride and groom were all smiles at their nuptials which have been highly buzzed about as the British high-society wedding of the year.



Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Grosvenor shared smooch after the couple tied the knot on June 7 at Chester Cathedral. The Duke of Westminster, who's one of Prince George and Prince Archie's godfathers, is reportedly worth $12.8 billion.

In a special touch showing her connection to her husband and his family, the bride topped her wedding day outfit with a tiara that was made for Grosvenor brides.

The bride wore a wedding dress and veil by British bridal designer Emma Victoria Payne featuring hand-drawn embroidery that nodded to her great-great-grandmother’s veil from around 1880.