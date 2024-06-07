Tom Cruise recalls sharing 'Edge of Tomorrow' screen with Emily Blunt decade later

Tom cruise looks back on Edge of Tomorrow in recent Instagram post

Tom Cruise recently reflected on his time in Edge of Tomorrow, praising his costar Emily Blunt for her exceptional "dedication" and "humour."



On, Thursday, June 6, the 61-year-old actor took to Instagram to mark the production and release of 2014's Edge of Tomorrow, including his fellow cast-member Blunt.

Cruise wrote: "It's been 10 years since Edge of Tomorrow first hit theaters! I want to take the opportunity to thank Emily Blunt once again for being such a great friend and brilliant actress. I love her performance in this film. Her dedication. Her humor. Her vulnerability and power. She brought it all."

"This anniversary brings back incredible memories," the Mission Impossible actor added.

Ahead of expressing gratitude for the film's director, including late actor Bill Paxton, Cruise said: "My first collaboration with Doug Liman. Rejoining the indomitable Brendan Gleeson. And my first time working alongside the great [Paxton]. His performance and the character he created left an indelible mark on this film."

In addition, the actor didn't hesitate to praise Christopher McQuarrie for making the "movie work."

Meanwhile, he continued in his caption: "To everyone who has enjoyed this film over the years, thank you for being a fan. And thank you to Warner Bros. for making this film."