Maximum temperature in Karachi likely to hover between 40-42°C today

Women drink sugarcane juice at a roadside stall on a hot summer day in Karachi on May 30, 2024, amid the ongoing heatwave. — AFP

KARACHI: With heatwave gripping Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the maximum temperature expected to hover between 40°C to 42°C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the next 24 hours will remain extremely hot and humid in the port city.

The PMD said that the humidity level in the air is 75% currently, adding that winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour.

Moreover, the minimum temperature recorded in the city in the last 24 hours is 29°C, added the met department. Karachi will witness a heatwave till June 1 (tomorrow).

The mercury soared to 39.5°C with 63% humidity on Thursday — a day after the port city suffered the hottest day of the year with the temperature recorded at 41.5°C.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Karachi recorded the highest-ever temperature at 48°C on May 9, 1938.

The PMD issued a warning regarding the prevalence of extremely hot and humid weather in southern parts of the country in the next 2 days. It added that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.