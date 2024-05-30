Karachiites suffer extremely hot, humid day amid new heatwave predictions

A volunteer sprays water on a bypasser’s face along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi, May 30, 2024, amid the ongoing heatwave. — AFP

Karachi suffered another extremely hot and humid day with the mercury recorded at 39.5°C with 63% humidity on Wednesday amid predictions for the continuation of an ongoing heatwave spell for the next two days.



It was the first time this summer, the Sindh capital logged mercury exceeding 40°C in the span of 10 days.

The metropolis recorded at 40.2°C on May 19 which was the highest temperature on record during 2024 so far.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Karachi had recorded the highest-ever temperature at 48°C on May 9, 1938.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning regarding the prevalence of extremely hot and humid weather in southern parts of the country in the next 2 days.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is also present over northern parts of the country, the PMD stated in its daily weather update.

It forecast: “Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.”

The weather forecast department added that on Friday, mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of the country, while very hot with dust-raising winds/gusty winds are likely in southern parts.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir, while windstorm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorms may occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pothohar region and northeast Punjab.

According to the PMD’s data, highest maximum temperature was recorded at 51°C in Jacobabad, 50°C in Lasbela, 49°C in Dadu, Sibbi, Turbat, Mohenjo Daro, 48°C in Khairpur, Larkana, Bahawalnagar, 47°C in Hyderabad, Kasur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Padidan, Rohri and Noorpur Thal.