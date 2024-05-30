Two brothers killed as unidentified gunmen open fire at car in Karachi

A photograph of the targeted, bullet-ridden car. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen Thursday opened fire at a car, leaving two brothers dead and two injured near the city's Guru Mandir area, Geo News reported citing the police.

Jamshed Quarter Superintendent of Police Aleena Rajpar said the incident is allegedly a case of target killing in which a car was targeted by four shooters on two motorcycles.



According to the police, the killed and injured were identified as brothers who were commuting to the city court for a hearing.

Informing Geo News about the incident, SP Rajpar said: "Efforts are being made to find out the motive behind the incident."

The SP added a 9mm pistol was used in the firing, while 18 bullet casings have been recovered from the incident's site.

The occupants of the car, the police said, were shifted to a private hospital for treatment during which two of them died and the other two remain severely injured, while one of them is in critical condition. One brother, however, miraculously survived the attack, said the police official.

The police said it had collected evidence from the crime scene and added that the gun attack had been allegedly carried out due to enmity.

SP Rajpar of the Jamshed Quarters, during a presser, said that the police are trying to obtain the CCTV video of the crime scene.

She informed the media that both brothers killed in the gun attack were identified as Sajid Aurangzeb and Omair Aurangzeb, while those injured were Wajid and Zubair.

Report sought by Sindh governor

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has sought a report on the incident from the city’s police chief, a spokesperson of the Governor House said.

“Those involved in the firing should be immediately arrested,” the governor in his directives, adding that such an incident in the middle of the city is very alarming.