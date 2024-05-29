BSEK announces date for exam postponed on May 28

KARACHI: The exams postponed on May 28 will now take place on Sunday (June 2), the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced Wednesday.
The federal government declared May 28 a national holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai in 1998.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the education board said that since the intermediate's annual examinations would also be taking place simultaneously, the delayed papers would be taken at the same examination centres.
The communique stated that in the morning shift, the ninth class (Science Group) will give their Urdu Normal Course, Sindhi Normal Course (Compulsory), Geography of Pakistan Paper- I, and English Literature in lieu of Urdu.
It added that matric class (General Group) students, in the evening shift, will give their Arabic, Persian, and Household Accounts papers.
PML-N president says Imran "helped" in toppling PML-N regime in 2017 and "derailing democracy"
PM invites Chinese firms to establish plants in Pakistan, reassures fool proof security to Chinese citizens
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader says ordinance is employed for shameful political purposes
Court orders to interrogate incarcerated Shah Mahmood Qureshi through video link in May 9 cases
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reaffirms China's commitment to continue working with Pakistan
NDMA spokesperson fears damage to crops, electricity poles and other structures due to wind