BSEK announces date for exam postponed on May 28

KARACHI: The exams postponed on May 28 will now take place on Sunday (June 2), the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced Wednesday.

The federal government declared May 28 a national holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai in 1998.



In a statement, a spokesperson for the education board said that since the intermediate's annual examinations would also be taking place simultaneously, the delayed papers would be taken at the same examination centres.

The communique stated that in the morning shift, the ninth class (Science Group) will give their Urdu Normal Course, Sindhi Normal Course (Compulsory), Geography of Pakistan Paper- I, and English Literature in lieu of Urdu.

It added that matric class (General Group) students, in the evening shift, will give their Arabic, Persian, and Household Accounts papers.