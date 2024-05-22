British royals' rank revealed in top richest families in the world list

Royal families around the world bask in mulitude of wealth with their net worth varying from one another.
As per a report from Love Money published in March this year, royal family of Saudi Arabia reigns supreme with a net worth of $1.4 trillion (£1.1tn).
The current King Salman is thougt to be the richest individual member of the family with a $18 billion (£12.9bn) fortune.
Meanwhile, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is the second wealthiest individual member of the family with an estimated net worth of $13.4 billion (£9.6bn).
Royal family of Kuwait, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi follow shortly after, with respective worths of $360 billion, $335 billion, and $150 billion.
As for the British royal family, they are ranked number five with an estimated worth of whopping $88 billion, as per Forbes in 2017.
Their fortune is made up of a slew of valuable assets, one of which is the highly lucrative Duchy of Lancaster estate.
King Charles had a personal fortune of around $100 million prior to taking the throne. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II had an estimated net worth of $428.3 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2020.
