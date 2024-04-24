Prince Harry gets hope for future royal role through Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry gets glimmer of hope through daughter Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry seemingly caught a glimmer of hope as his daughter Princess Lilibet serves as a perfect example to come out of a sticky situation.

The Duke of Sussex, who is embroiled in a legal bind concerning his US immigration application, seemingly does not have to lose his royal titles should he opt to become a US citizen.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet in 2021 while they were in their Montecito home. The young princess is does not only have her royal titles of HRH but also is a U.S. citizen.

According to a legal expert, Gita Gorji, “a perfect example of an American citizen with a foreign title of nobility is Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.”

“Lili was born in Santa Barbara, California so she is a US citizen at birth,” Gorji told Daily Express US.

Meanwhile, Prince Archie, who was born in 2019 in the UK, is also believed to be a US citizen while also holding royal titles.

Amid commentary where Harry suggested considering becoming a US citizen, many experts claimed that he would have to renounce his titles given Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the US Constitution.

However, Gorji pointed out that the law only applies “unless he were to hold public office” in the US.

If Prince Harry doesn't have to lose his royal titles, this also means he still has a potential chance of return despite living in US.

Prince Harry previously mentioned in an interview, shortly after he had moved to the US in 2020, that he takes pride in flying he British flag high along.

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” he said at the time. “We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride.”