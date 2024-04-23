Iranian president's visit: Karachi main arteries partially reopen for traffic

The still shows a street leading to Sharea Quaideen has been sealed with containers in Karachi on April 23, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: Local authorities reopened Karachi’s main roads that were closed for traffic to ensure foolproof during Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's visit to the port city on Tuesday.



Following the hours-long closure, the city’s main arteries Shahrae Faisal and MA Jinnah Road were reopened for the traffic.

However, a portion of the Sharea Faisal remained closed for the traffic from FTC flyover onwards.

Rashid Minhas Road linked to Sharea Faisal has also been opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, all the link roads of Sharea Faisal have not been fully opened yet and the petrol pumps on both tracks of the main artery also remained closed.

Due to the road closure, the Karachi Traffic Police had issued a detailed traffic plan asking citizens to use alternative routes to reach their desired destinations.

The authorities made a comprehensive security plan involving a substantial deployment of law enforcement personnel across the city to ensure security during the Iranian president's visit.

A total of 3,847 police officers and officials have been mobilised to ensure peace and tranquillity and security of the foreign dignitaries during their visit to Karachi, the state-run APP quoted a spokesperson of Karachi Police as saying earlier today.

The spokesperson while sharing the details said that deployment of security personnel across different zones of the city, revealing that 345 officers and employees are stationed in District East, 164 in West, and more than 300 in District South.