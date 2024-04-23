Army chief meets President Raisi, seeks improved coordination with Iran against terrorists

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said there was a need for "improved coordination" between Pakistan and Iran against terrorists.

He made these comments in a meeting with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Munir emphasised the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardising the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The statement read that the discussion between the two dignitaries primarily focused on matters of mutual interest, notably regional peace, stability and border security.

"Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity," said the ISPR statement.

President Raisi, during the meeting, emphasised that by fostering cooperation between the two armed forces, Islamabad and Tehran can attain peace and stability for both nations and the region.

President Raisi's visit to Pakistan

The Iranian head of state arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day official visit, the first by any foreign leader to Pakistan after the February 8 polls.

He is being accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a large business delegation.

Following his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House to meet with PM Shehbaz Sharif on April 22, the Iranian president received a guard of honour from the smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces.

The premier welcomed the high-profile guest as he arrived at the venue of the formal welcome ceremony after which the national anthems of both countries were played.

In the second leg of his high-profile visit to Pakistan, Raisi will travel to Lahore.

Later, the Iranian leader will travel to Karachi where his meetings are scheduled with Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Raisi will also visit Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.

The provincial authorities are on high alert due to the high-profile visit and a public holiday has been declared in Karachi and Lahore today.