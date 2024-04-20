Events like Ambani wedding should also be held in Pakistan: Sindh governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori addresses during the Entry Test for Information Technology (IT) Courses held at the Governor’s House in Karachi on July 16, 2023. — PPI

After the extravagant event of Anant Ambani’s wedding — son of India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani — caught global attention, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also wished to see the same genre of occasions here in the country.

The Ambani family’s lavish event was discussed everywhere across the globe and he wanted to see the same genre of occasions in Pakistan, Governor Tessori said while addressing an event in Karachi on Saturday, adding that these events would highlight Pakistan to each part of the world.

The exuberant event of Anant’s wedding became a global attraction which gathered the most powerful and wealthy individuals from around the world in India’s Gujarat state, including King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and wife Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, American popstar Rihanna, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink.

The Ambani family (from left to right) Mukesh, Radhika Merchant, Anant, Nita, Isha, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and Akash. — AFP/File

He also praised Pakistani businesspersons for playing an important role for the masses’ relief during the coronavirus pandemic and disastrous floods. The governor said that he did not complain about the lack of sufficient powers to serve the masses nor he would pick any stance like that in future.

Tessori said that they distributed ration worth Rs1.5 billion among deserving families via the Governor’s House. Appreciating the high spirit of charity, he said that a philanthropist donated Rs1.5 billion for the distribution of essential goods among poor people.



However, Tessori said that he would not reveal the name of the donor as the individual requested him to maintain secrecy.

The governor further said that he would write a letter to the Centre to include the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) president in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).