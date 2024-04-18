Mobile SIMs issued on invalid CNICs to be blocked

This representational image shows mobile phone sims. — AFP/File

Amid reports of imminent stern action against tax-evaders, the federal government has moved to block mobile phone SIMs (subscribers identity modules] of those users possessing invalid or expired identity cards.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) to block SIMs of the aforementioned users.

During his visit to the Nadra headquarters in Islamabad, the security czar visited all sectors and instructed authorities to set up Nadra offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.

He said that establishing a model Nadra office will improve service delivery and provide convenience to the public.

Nadra Chairman Lt General Muhammad Munir Afsar welcomed the interior minister on his arrival at the Nadra Headquarters.

During the meeting, the federal minister ordered to waive off the fee on the death certificates for the convenience of the public. The minister directed to ensure complete security of citizens’ data. He said that model offices of Nadra should be built to provide fast service to the public.

He said that more facilities should be provided on mobile platforms for the convenience of the people and social media should be used effectively to promote the institution’s initiatives.

Earlier this month, The News reported that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had finalised a plan to block 500,000 SIMs of of non-filers and under-filers after Eid ul Fitr as part of a stern action against tax-dodgers.

The SIMs will be blocked within the ongoing month, it has learnt.

Top official sources confirmed to The News on April 9 that the FBR would issue Income Tax General Order (IGTO) after Eid ul Fitr as preparations were made in consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for identifying 400,000 under-filers, who did not bother to file their returns despite possessing taxable income.

The FBR possessed information about their transactions and notices were dispatched to them, but they never filed their returns. There will be 100,000 non-filers, who have been identified by Broadening to Tax Base (BTB) of the FBR and their SIMs would also be blocked.

“Yes, we have finalised details of this stringent action against alleged tax evaders and their SIMs of mobile-phones would be blocked by April 2024,” one top official said.