PDMA reports 21 deaths amid heavy rains in KP

Volunteers are busy in rescue operation due to stagnant rainwater at Sardar Colony in Peshawar on Monday, April 15, 2024. — PPI

PESHAWAR: As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reels from the recent spell of heavy rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that at least 21 people, including nine children and three women, have been killed in various incidents across the province.

The recent rain spell caused 330 incidents of roof and wall collapses, destroyed 53 houses and damaged another 277, the PDMA said.

Meanwhile, 32 people were injured in various incidents across the province, it added.

Elaborating on the relief efforts, the PDMA underscored that 200 tents, blankets, mosquito nets and mattresses have been provided to the affectees along with 100 kitchen sets and mats each.

The development comes as various parts of the country have witnessed significant downpours in recent days.

On Monday, Balochistan government declared rain and flood emergency due to continuous heavy rains which battered different districts of Balochistan, killing and injuring several people across the province.

The areas which witnessed heavy rains include Kohlu, Musa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Mastung, Nushki.

Meanwhile, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Ziarat, Mastung, Muslim Bagh, Kan Mehtarzai and Kalat saw hailstorms accompanied by strong winds which has caused destruction to trees, gardens and solar panels.

PMD's advisory on expected rains across country. — X/@pmdgov

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more intermittent rains in all four provinces.

"Strong Westerly wave is likely to enter Western parts of the country on April 16 (night) in Balochistan [...] and will extend to upper parts on April 18," the Met Office said in a statement today.

According to the PMD, several areas of Balochistan are expected to witness heavy rains and thunderstorms from April 16 to 19.

Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted in KP from April 17 to 21, along with downpours in Punjab and Islamabad from April 18 to 21.

In Sindh, the Met Office has forecast rains from April 17 to 19.

Last week, at least 24 people lost their lives after lightning strikes struck in Balochistan and Punjab due to heavy rains.

Out of the total, 16 people were killed in South Punjab, whereas Balochistan reported eight fatalities due to lightning incidents.