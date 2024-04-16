PTI's senior leader Asad Qaiser (left) during the meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, on October 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X/@juipakofficial

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with its allies launched protest movement against the incumbent government, the former ruling party has now found "ideological coordination" with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) after a recent contact.



The Imran Khan-founded party and Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F have "agreed on increasing party-level contacts" as the former launched a countrywide movement against election rigging with a power show in Balochistan's Pishin.

PTI central leader Asad Qaiser confirmed that he talked to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over telephone and greeted him on Eid ul Fitr festivities.

“We exchanged views on the current political situation and the process of forming government in our telephonic conversation,” Qaiser said in a statement, adding that both sides agreed on increasing party-level contacts.

The former National Assembly speaker also apprised his party’s reservations regarding the formation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government with the backing of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other allies after the February 8 nationwide polls.

Qaiser claimed that both parties rejected entire process which led to the formation of the incumbent government by “stealing public mandate” in the general elections 2024. He also urged that an organised public movement against the “fake government” was need of this hour.

The politico said that the PTI and the JUI-F have “ideological coordination” regarding the public movement.

Qaiser also pitched an idea for those parties who believe in the supremacy of law should start a political movement against the incumbent government from the united platform of “Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Dastoor”.

This is not the first contact between the previous political rivals which came closer after failing to get desirable results in the nationwide polls.

In October last year, a delegation from the former ruling party met the JUI-F supremo which received criticism within the different sections of the Imran-founded party.

However, Qaiser claimed that the meeting was held with the approval of the incarcerated Imran Khan besides telling the party workers that national politics was not part of the discussions as they met Fazl to offer condolences over the demise of the JUI-F chief’s mother-in-law.

Later in February, PTI leaders held another meeting with the JUI-F top leadership after the latter hurled serious rigging allegations on the entire electoral process held on February 8 across the country, Geo News reported citing sources.

Moreover, the PTI and JUI-F have reportedly decided to go ahead with talks on forging an alliance. The sources said a committee would be formed for negotiations between the parties. The body would finalise recommendations pertaining to rigging in elections and future course of action, they added.

Earlier this month, the six-party opposition alliance launched its protest drive against the government today with a rally in Balochistan's Pishin where PTI leader Omar Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the "Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin".

The gathering was held at the Taj Lala Football Stadium in Pishin after the alliance comprising PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) decided to begin a nationwide movement against the government.

Senior leaders and members of the opposition parties — including BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, SIC chief Hamid Raza, JI's Dr Ataur Rehman and others — were all present at the gathering.