Reneé Rapp, Kesha sends clear message to P. Diddy with bold move

Kesha made a surprise guest appearance amid Renne Rapp's Coachella 2024 set

Renee Rapp and Kesha made quite a bold statement against Sean 'Diddy' Combs after he landed in hot water following the plethora of sex trafficking allegations.

According to Variety, Kesha appeared as a surprise guest during Rapp’s Coachella 2024 stint on Sunday afternoon, April 14, for a rendition of her 2010 smash hit TikTok.

However, she did the unexpected by changing the opening lyrics of her song to " wake up in the morning like f*** P.Diddy" while she and Rapp put their middle fingers up in the air.

For those unaware, the song's original lyrics are, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," with the music mogul himself landing his vocals singing, "Hey, what’s up girl?"



Additionally, this was not the first time Kesha played along with the lyrics. Previously, in November, during her Los Angeles performance on the Only Love tour, she stripped Diddy’s name entirely from the lyrics, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

The change in lyrics has culminated in the wake of a slew of sex trafficking allegations against the rapper.

Meanwhile, the Only Love tour change of lyrics came just a day after singer Cassie Ventura settled a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming that she endured over a decade’s worth of physical and sexual abuse.