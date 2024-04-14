Sofía Vergara while recuperates from knee surgery, reveals her new beau

Sofía Vergara is recovering from knee surgery with her loved one taking care of her.

The 51-year-old former cast member of Modern Family disclosed on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 12, that she had knee surgery and that orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman, her new partner, was taking care of her.

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," the actress captioned a photo of Saliman smiling while wearing dark blue medical scrubs.

On Saturday, April 13, while taking a break, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories of a prank gift that Howie Mandel, her fellow judge on America's Got Talent, had given her. It appeared to be some sort of electric pogo stick.

She tagged Mandel, 68, in a picture of herself after mockingly cursing him out. Wearing a vibrant magenta robe and a complicated knee brace, Vergara was comfortably relaxing on her couch. Her lap was occupied by a dog.

Regarding her new romance, Vergara was first photographed with Saliman in October 2023. Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023.

"She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy," a source told People magazine after their first date. “Sofía has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now."