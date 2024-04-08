King Charles teaches new lesson to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ahead of UK trip

King Charles seemingly sends a hidden message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with his latest move

King Charles, who's defeating cancer by putting on a brave face, has taught a new lesson to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his latest step ahead of the couple's UK visit.

The 75-year-old King gave more power to Prince Edward and Sophie, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, to lead a historic event at Buckingham Palace, seemingly sending a message to Harry and Meghan that the monarch always respects and supports working royals who remain steadfast and loyal to the Firm in all circumstance.

Prince Edward and Sophie stepped up for King during a landmark royal engagement on Monday.

They were joined by the UK Chief of General Staff, the French Chief of the Army Staff and France’s ambassador to the UK in celebration of Anglo-French relations at a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.



The royal couple inspected UK and French troops on Buckingham Palace's forecourt during a parade which highlighted the ties between the two nations. King Charles is not undertaking public-facing duties as he continues treatment for a form of cancer.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who might not be regretting their decision of stepping down as senior working royals, have surely received a lesson from the King's latest move.

The historic event, which was not attended by the King and Queen Camilla, marked the first time troops from a non-Commonwealth country took part in the Changing Of the Guards ceremony at the royal residence.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to travel to the UK in May to attend the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, which the Duke founded, amid Kate Middleton and King Charles's health worries.