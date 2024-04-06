Meghan Markle 'sends important message' to Kate Middleton, King Charles

Meghan Markle tries to melt hearts of ailing royals

Meghan Markle has seemingly begun to follow in Kate Middleton's footsteps to regain popularity and respect by impressing her royal relatives and fans with her acts.

The Duchess of Sussex's recent appearance at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles seems to be a message to King Charles and the Princess of Wales that she has changed the track ahead of her possible UK trip with Prince Harry in May.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom, in her attempt to melt hearts of ailing royals, was seen spending time with the children. She even read to patients and staff at CHLA as part of a literacy campaign.



Meghan was seemingly channeling Kate Middleton during the outing to send a message to the royals that she's with them at their difficult time.

Some royal experts claimed the trip had a hidden meaning as she sent a 'secret' message to Kate Middleton asking for forgiveness.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's white floral dress by Oscar de la Renta is thought to have been "extending an olive branch" to her sister-in-law as the royal rift is potentially looking to end.



"The Royal Family are renowned for using their clothing to convey subtle messages and Meghan has learned to be adept at using her clothes to shift perspectives. The Duchess was clearly sending a message with her floral ensemble," Fashion editor Amber Graafland told Fabulous.