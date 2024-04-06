Nicholas Galitzine details painful injuries while filming ‘Mary & George’

Nicholas Galitzine sustained several injuries during 'Mary & George' production

Nicholas Galitzine braved through all his injuries while filming Mary & George.



In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Idea of You star detailed his several injuries, including breaking his ankle on the first day of shooting.

"While filming the scene in the first episode where I run and tackle this serving boy, my ankle slipped [and twisted] a full 90 degrees inward," he explained.

On top of his fractured ankle, The Purple Hearts actor continued doing stunts the next couple of days, revealing that he filmed a dance scene "three days after I broke my ankle, which is really difficult considering I’m actually not a dancer by trade either."

However, it was not his only injury on the set. He shed light on other mishaps, including getting a black eye, "One of my costars, in trying to hold me down, slammed my head into a table. So, I had a black eye."

In addition to a bruised eye and broken angle, Galitzine sustained another injury, "Tony [Curran] head-butted me at one point. He also cut my chin open with one of his rings," he recalled.

"I really went through the wars on this production," the actor deemed, however, he was not sour about his experience at all.

"I’m so pleased with the final result," he continued, "None of it, obviously, was purposeful, and it mirrored the epic-ness of the journey that I went through over the show."

The first episode of the historical drama for which Galitzine endures such pain aired on March 5.