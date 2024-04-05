Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — Radio Pakistan/AFP/File

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday received a maiden telephone call from his US counterpart Antony Blinken, wherein both sides reaffirmed their resolve to work together to promote cooperation in diverse fields, including counter-terrorism.

Currently, Pakistan is witnessing another wave of terrorist activities, including cross-border terror attacks from Afghanistan and killings by the agents of Indian intelligence agencies on its soil.

A day earlier, The Guardian, a noted British daily newspaper, report revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government “ordered killings” on Pakistan’s soil, lending further credence to Islamabad’s claims.

Exposing the “sophisticated and sinister” Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi, in January this year, said that Islamabad had "credible evidence" of Indian agents' link to the killings of two of its citizens on its soil.

During the fresh contact, Islamabad and Washington reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

“Pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” Dar wrote on his official X handle. Important bilateral issues were discussed in the telephonic conversation, he added.

Both the sides reiterated their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, economy, investment, climate change, agriculture and security.

Various matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related causalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations, including around 1,000 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel during the last year.

A day earlier, the US had said that it prioritises security-related cooperation with Pakistan and would continue to work to further expand bilateral relations in this regard.

Addressing a media briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller had said: "We will continue to work to expand the security partnership between the US and Pakistan [...] It’s been a priority for us and will continue to be so."

His remarks came to a question regarding US support for Pakistan in tackling its security concerns arising from neighbouring countries and combating the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Washington's reassurance comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his response to US President Joe Biden's letter, underscored Pakistan's desire to work with the US for the achievement of shared goals of global peace and stability as well as regional progress and prosperity.

The premier had also said that both countries have been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

Earlier, President Biden had addressed a letter to PM Shehbaz in which he extended felicitation to the new government. He further emphasised upon the “enduring partnership” between the US and Pakistan.

In the first diplomatic correspondence between the US and the new government in Pakistan, Biden had vowed that Washington would "continue to stand with Pakistan" in tackling the "most pressing global and regional challenges".