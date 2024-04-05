Tori Spelling spotted hugging mystery man following new bf rumors

Tori Spelling confirms split from Dean McDermott in June.

Tori Spelling was spotted engaging in a shopping excursion with an unidentified man in Calabasas on Wednesday, just days following her divorce filing from Dean McDermott.

The 90210 actress was observed leaving Rite Aid with a bag in hand, later sharing a hug with her male companion.

This outing follows her recent social media post, wherein she shared a snapshot of herself kissing rapper Flavor Flav, on the cheek during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, referring to him as her "new bf."

Recent reports suggest Spelling's romantic involvement with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer, evidenced by a kiss shared during a November outing in LA amidst her separation.



She posted a video of the pair exchanging hugs and words on the red carpet before the event.

Tori expressed to Flavor, "I love you," to which he responded, "I got you girl."

Also, reiterated her sentiment with another "love you."

Meanwhile, McDermott has reportedly moved on with Lily Calo.