Angelina Jolie's legal team alleges pre-2016 physical abuse by Brad Pitt

In the middle of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing battle over their French winery, Jolie's legal representatives have made striking allegations against Pitt.



According to newly-filed legal documents, Jolie's attorneys assert that Pitt, had a history of physically abusing her before their well-documented altercation on September 14, 2016, during a flight from France to Los Angeles.



The legal papers, filed in a motion in LA County Superior Court on Thursday, suggest that Pitt's alleged physical aggression towards her predates the plane incident.

Despite his denial of all allegations of physical abuse and the absence of charges against him amidst an FBI investigation into the altercation, Angelina's legal team maintain their claims.

A source close to the matter revealed to Dailymail.com, "While Pitt’s history of physical abuse started well before the family’s plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well."

The actresse's lawyers argue that Brad refused to engage in counseling for domestic violence and disregarded significant family issues by seeking partial custody of their six children.

Sources close to Jolie disclosed that despite his purported abusive behavior, he sought joint custody, even for children with whom he lacked a stable relationship.