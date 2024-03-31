Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson join royals for Easter Sunday service together

Royal Family arrive at Easter service on Sunday

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were spotted arriving at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for Easter service on Sunday.



The Duke of York and Fergie rode in cars alongside Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh which followed the vehicle driving King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Despite the fact that the disgraced Prince Andrew is no longer carrying out royal duties, after he was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages, he is set to lead the service.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be attending the service with their children as cancer-stricken Princess of Wales recuperates.

Moreover, Charles will sit with Queen Camilla but apart from other Royals to shield him from infection during his treatment.

With the Prince and Princess of Wales absent, Andrew will head the procession of the remaining royals as they arrive at the chapel. This comes after reports that Prince Edward has been endorsed as the leading figure during King Charles treatment.

Royal expert Michael Cole told the Sunday Times that in the absence of William and Prince Harry, “Andrew has precedence as eighth in line to the throne.”

He added, "Despite the dark clouds that gather over his head as a result of his ill-judged friendship with the late, unlamented serial child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.”

