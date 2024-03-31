Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

Students are going to their school in Larkana, on August 1, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: All the educational institutes will remain closed on April 1 (tomorrow) on account of Youm-e-Ali, announced the Sindh government on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by the government, all the public and private educational institutes in Sindh will remain closed on Monday.



"With the approval of competent authority as per decision taken in the meeting of the Sub Committee of Steering Committee held on November 13, 2023, the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, hereby declares holiday on the account of Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) Monday April 1, 2024," said the notification.

Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramadan every year and large processions across the country are carried out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).