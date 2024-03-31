Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova in 'precautionary' breakup phase

It has been reported that Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have ended their relationship as a "precaution."



According to an informant from US Weekly, the couple was not getting along well, which led to their breakup last month.

The source also revealed that it was Elsina who initiated the separation. Further details about their split have also been shared.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible. There’s no bad blood between them. They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be,” they added.

But now, a source has come forward to Page Six, strongly implying that Elsina's breakup with Tom was mostly caused by her ex, Dmitry Tsvetkov.

The Hollywood star was previously forewarned by the tycoon, who begged him to "keep his eyes and wallet wide open" in an interview with Daily Mail.

The insider claims that Dmitry's jab at Tom's life made him aware of his right to privacy.

“He’s filming and can’t be shooting and has her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press. They just didn’t want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks,” they revealed.