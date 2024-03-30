Royal family makes changes to Easter service plans

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in Fenruary 2024

Royal Family had to have a change of plans for upcoming Easter service.



Amid the cancer treatment of King Charles and Kate Middleton, the usual plans for the royal with regards to the Easter Sunday Service at St. George’s Chapel in current circumstances, via The Sun.

While the monarch will be attending the service alongside his wife Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children will not be at the annual event.

The upcoming appearance of Charles will be the first major event, which is usually attended by all members of the royal members, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February of this year.

Previously, The Telegraph reported that the 75-year-old king will be isolated from the main congregation during the service to make ensure his health and safety.

The Palace revealed that King Charles is receiving regular outpatient day treatment, which suggests he will be undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy or a combination.

Meanwhile, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the absence of the Waleses to The Sun, and why the Prince of Wales made the decision.

“In William’s case he doesn't want the pressure and the publicity that all this would give,” Fitzwilliams said. “But anything with William, if it happens, will happen privately.”