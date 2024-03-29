US President Joe Biden (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to stand by Pakistan's new government in taking on challenges facing the country and the region, in a sign of thawing of relations that had gone cold after the cipher controversy stirred up the Imran Khan-led government.

Biden expressed these views in first dimplomatic outreach to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The US commander-in-chief in his letter emphasised the importance of the partnership between the two nations in ensuring regional and global security.

Furthermore, Biden underscored shared priorities in areas such as public health, economic development, and education, affirming a commitment to advancing together.



He also expressed Washington's desire to strengthen the alliance with Pakistan, particularly through initiatives like the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework aimed at environmental improvement.

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world — and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” Biden wrote in the letter.

“That includes advancing our shared vision for a future of greater health security, economic growth, and access to education for all.”

“Through our US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, we will also continue to strengthen our climate resilience, support sustainable agriculture and water management, and assist with Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods in 2022,” he added.

Referring to the aftermath of the devastating floods in 2022, the US president doubled down on the commitment to support Islamabad in recovery efforts, as well as initiatives related to water management and agricultural development.