What happened to former T-ara member Lee Areum?

Lee Areum was rushed to a hospital on the morning of March 27

South Korean artist Lee Areum has been rushed to a hospital after she tried to end her life.

According to Osen, the former member of T-ara attempted suicide in the morning of March 27. She has been hospitalized but has not yet regained consciousness.

Lee Areum husband:

In 2019, the 29-year-old former idol married an older businessman, with whom she went on to welcome two kids.

She announced her separation from estranged husband via a post in December 2023, in which Areum also laid bare her prospective plans to tie the knot with her current boyfriend.

Most recently, the K-pop artist opened up about alleged abuse from her estranged husband in an Instagram post last week.

Besides a lengthy note accusing him of physically abusing her and kids, Areum also uploaded photos of wounds and bruises she sustained during the alleged assault.

"Then the dress that I was wearing was torn, and I had bruises all over [my] body and my nose bone was crooked,” she wrote, detailing an incident from 2021.

Her boyfriend took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on Areum’s condition and put in a request for prayers.

According to Koreaboo, it read: “Thank you to Areum’s fans and those who are connected to her for reaching out with your worry and encouragement.”

“Please do not make any unnecessary or weird contact requests [to me]. Please be proper. A person is in pain and unconscious… Please… refrain, I beg of you. I pray that Areum will be okay,” the unnamed boyfriend added.