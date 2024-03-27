Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to resolve trade, transit issues

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani delegation headed by Commerce Secretary Khurram Agha discussed on Wednesday trade and transit issues with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The meeting, which took place in Kabul, ended on a positive note as both leaders vowed to resolve the ongoing trade issues between the South Asian countries.
The meeting took place during the commerce secretary's two-day visit to Afghanistan to discuss trade-related matters.
The development comes amid strained ties between the two countries over the use of Afghan soil by terrorist outfits including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) to launch attacks inside Pakistan.
During the meeting, discussions on the development of trade and transit relations between both countries took place.
Moreover, both sides emphasised on provision of facilities pertaining to the movement of passengers, patients and traders at the Pak-Afghan border.
In a statement issued by the Afghan Taliban government, the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen trade, transport and economic relations.
Agha said that the issues between the two countries will be solved as soon as possible. "We are busy in talks with the officials of the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Trade," he added.
Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign minister said that a detailed discussion on the solution for the current issues took place. He added that joint and sincere measures are necessary to solve trade and transit issues.
"It is the responsibility of the governments to ensure respect for shared values," said Muttaqi.
