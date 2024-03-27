Eva Mendes says becoming stay-at-home mom was ‘no brainer’ for her

Eva Mendes revealed how she decided with partner Ryan Gosling that she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom and give up acting for it.



The actress, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with Gosling got candid about her career in an interview with the Today show on Tuesday.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Ok, he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here,’” the Hitch actress, 50, said.

She added that it was a “no brainer” that he put Hollywood on hold for her brood.

“I’m so lucky,” she said of being able to “have this time with [her] children.”

However, Mendes clarified just because she is no longer taking up acting jobs does not mean she doesn’t have a career.

“I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” she shared.

Mendes last starred in 2012 movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, along side Gosling, where they seemingly sparked their romance.

She explained hat she had “pretty much stopped acting” after the role.