Leaked video reveals Afghan Taliban's planned attack on Pakistan security forces

A leaked video has circulated on social media in which an Afghan Taliban commander, Yahya, was seen addressing a group of armed militants of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group, which is a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).



In the video, Yahya — who belongs to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) — is seen issuing directives to the terrorists to plan an attack on the security forces of Pakistan at the Pak-Afghan border.

The security forces have said that the video has emerged from the Dangar Algad area in Afghanistan.

According to the plan, the commander is heard saying, there will be six rocket launchers and six assistants, all of whom were ready to follow the orders of what he termed "Mujahideen Amirul Momineen Sheikh Ibadullah".



In the video, the militants were also seen agreeing to fight against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has not issued any response on the video.

The video emerges at a time when the ties between Kabul and Islamabad remain bitter following the Afghan Taliban's interim government's inaction against their country's soil being used against Pakistan.

The Pakistani forces, on March 18, conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghanistan against terrorists who were launching attacks from the country's territory.

The operation by Pakistan was conducted in the wake of the March 16 attack in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area during which at least seven Pakistan Army soldiers — including a lieutenant colonel and captain — were martyred.

Pak-Afghan border is 'stable and peaceful'

Last week, the Foreign Office also spoke about the recent altercations with Afghanistan, stating that Pakistan did not attack the Afghan people and army and revealed that contact between Islamabad and Kabul was made after the attack.

The FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch mentioned that a protest letter was given to the Afghan authorities in this regard, adding that the foreign minister had expressed his concern to his Afghan counterpart over the phone.

The FO spokesperson maintained that the Pak-Afghan border is "stable and peaceful", stressing that Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan for a joint strategy to combat terrorism and to solve the problem.

Pakistan has, Baloch said, repeatedly stated that it prioritises dialogue on issues of bilateral concern. It did not occupy Afghanistan and respects its territorial sovereignty, she added.

Pakistan, on several occasions, has asked the Taliban administration to play its role in stopping the attacks in Pakistan and has also provided clear relevant evidence, requesting Kabul not to allow terrorists to use its territory.

Despite repeated assurances from the Afghan government, Afghan soil is being used against Pakistan continuously.