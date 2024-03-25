Frankie Muniz, 'Malcolm in the Middle' star against child acting for son?

Frankie Muniz against child acting for son

Frankie Muniz doesn’t seem to have any plans to let his son become an actor in childhood.



Muniz, the child star of FOX's hit early aughts sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, explained why he doesn’t think for his 3-year-old son, Mauz, to become a child actor is a good idea.

"I would never let my kid go into the business," the 38-year-old told Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.TV in a video released March 24.

"And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

"And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection," the former child star added, who shares his son with wife Paige.

Despite despising the industry for his son, Muniz also teased a possibility for a Malcolm in the Middle reboot.

“Without giving away too much because there’s nothing confirmed, but it’s the closest it’s ever been to being a reality,” he said.

“If it’s going to happen, it’ll happen soon but you know, we’ve also been saying that for eight years.”