Kate Middleton rejects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'olive branch'

Kate Middleton is not expecting even an ounce of sympathy from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of her grim diagnosis.

Speaking to the New York Times, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith claimed that the Princess of Wales is ought to reject any form of olive branch from the estranged couple across the pond.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished happiness and healing for the future Queen of England after she made her diagnosis with cancer public earlier this week.

They are also understood to have privately reached out to Kate and William to offer their support in these trying times.

“Kate doesn’t need Harry and Meghan to console her,” Smith told columnist Maureen Dowd. “She has her parents and a sister, and she’s very close to King Charles.”

Princess Kate is in fact surrounded by a tight-knit circle of friends and family to help her through the treatment of cancer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla continue to shower love on the royal in both public and private.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince William has been a pillar of support for Kate ever since she underwent major abdominal surgery in January.