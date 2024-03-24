‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun reacts to dating rumours with Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hyun rumoured to be dating Kim Sae Ron have 13 years of age gap

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has denied widespread rumours of his romantic involvement with Kim Sae Ron.

As per Soompi, the Queen of Tears star’s agency issued a formal statement on March 24, after his dating speculations swirled following the actress posted and swiftly deleted an intimate snapshot.

"We are informing you that Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumours are not currently true," they negate such news, adding, "The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past."

They suggested that the deleted picture was from days when the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor and Sae Ron were managed by the same agency.

The entertainment company alluded, "We are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron’s action [of posting the photo]."

Noting the "unnecessary misunderstandings and groundless speculations" about their actor because of the photo.

The agency warned, "We will be taking strong legal action through our legal representative in response to malicious slander and insulting post that defame our actor’s character or honour."

For the unversed, earlier the day, around 1 pm, the 23-year-old South Korean actress posted a selfie with the 36-year-old actor.

Though she later deleted the Instagram story, eagle-eyed fans already captured screenshots, igniting widespread tattle.