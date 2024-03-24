Cancer fighters: Destiny unites King Charles, Kate Middleton in shared struggle

Kate Middleton and King Charles have been diagnosed with cancer

Fate has brought Kate Middleton and King Charles together in facing this common challenge as both of the senior royal members are battling cancer.

Mirror royal editor Russell Myers reflects on the tumultuous events that the royals have endured in recent years.

From hospital admissions to receiving test results and the devastating diagnosis of cancer for two senior members of The Firm, the situation is truly unprecedented.

However, in the midst of such darkness, one can only hope that the support and solace of loved ones will serve as a guiding light.

The Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis, at the age of just 42, will have come as an immense shock to not only Kate, William and their three children, but so too those around her.

The same was most certainly felt when the King announced his own diagnosis just weeks beforehand before he embarked on his own journey to recovery.

While these events present their own challenges for the people at the centre, we can be sure there will be much love and support from those rallying around them. Following Kate’s announcement on Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the monarch speaking of his pride in his “beloved daughter-in-law” for her “courage in speaking as she did”.

The message confirmed the pair had “remained in the closest contact” since their shared time in the same hospital in January and while confirming both Charles’ unending support for the road ahead. For those who have observed Kate and Charles’ relationship grow through the years, there is an undeniable warmth and deep bond between them that will no doubt help immeasurably with their shared experience of this wretched disease