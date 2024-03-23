Kate Middleton receives new 'titles' after video statement

Princess Kate receives praise amid her ongoing cancer battle

Kate Middleton, who has revealed her cancer in an emotional video message, has received a new title from royal expert.

Kate Middleton is our "Brave Queen In Waiting" and we wish her nothing but health and love, says Nana Akua, on GB News.



On the other hand, Actress Shanne Doherty - who has stage 4 cancer - also voiced her support for the Princess of Wales on Friday.

"Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer," she wrote on Instagram.

The 52-year-old actress also spoke out against the public scrutiny the Princess of Wales has faced in recent weeks: "Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person."

"We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately."



British outspoken TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan called the future Queen a "crown jewel".



"Kate Middleton is now the biggest star in the Royal Family and has become a crown jewel who must be protected at all costs," Morgan wrote in The Sun.



Princess Kate, who Friday revealed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, is taking a break from royal duties to focus on her recovery. It was initially reported the royal would return to duties after Easter, however, this wait is now expected to be much longer.

