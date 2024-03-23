Police ordered to arrest suspects in 48 hours as man dies from kite string in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Punjab’s first-ever female Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday ordered the police to arrest the suspects after a motorcyclist lost his life due to injuries sustained from a kite string in Faisalabad.



Asif Ashfque, 22, died of excessive blood loss after his throat was slit by a kite string while riding a motorcycle on Friday.



CCTV footage of the incident showed the motorcyclist falling on the road after sustaining the injury.

Taking swift notice of the incident, CM Maryam ordered the police and the city administration to take strict action against those involved in making glass-coated strings.

Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic death , the chief minister said: “Another precious life was lost by the kite string in Faisalabad.”

“I give a 48-hour time to the district administration and police to arrest the people involved [in the sad incident],” she added.

After the incident, Faisalabad central police officer suspended the station house officer (SHO) of the Factory Area police station.

Last month, two people, including a child were killed and two other children were electrocuted due to kite flying in Punjab’s Daska.

As per the details, Abdul Hadi, 10 lost his life after falling from the rooftop into the courtyard of his home while flying a kite. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last due to excessive bleeding.

In another incident in Dhadubasra, a man was electrocuted when he was trying to save the lives of his two young cousins, who were trying to take away a stray kite stuck on an electricity line.

Earlier this month, a 35-year-old motorcyclist suffered an injury due to a kite string in Ichhra.

The victim identified as Rizwan was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Zahoor Elahi Underpass, his throat was injured due to a kite string.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab government has already imposed a complete ban on kite flying and observing a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.