Karen Pittman confirms exit from 'And Just Like That...'

Karen Pittman has officially confirmed her exit from And Just Like That... season 3.



Pittman will leave the Sex and the City revival series before the third season, citing production issues and schedule problems with other streaming programmes as the reasons behind his departure.

Pittman also appears in the upcoming Netflix series Forever and The Morning Show on AppleTV+.

In the Max series, the 37-year-old actress played Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) friend Professor Nya Wallace.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” a spokesperson for Max said in a statement to People magazine.

“As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others.”

“Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible,” explained the streamer’s representative.

“Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…,” the representative added.

“Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavours.”