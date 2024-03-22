Netflix releases trailer for 'Selling Sunset' London-based spin on

Fans of Selling Sunset can now watch reality TV with a London perspective on Netflix.



Buying London, which follows agent Daniel Daggers, who started his own luxury real estate company to "revolutionise the industry" in England, debuted on the streaming site on Thursday.

The longstanding agent, also known as Mr. Super Prime, provides an overview of his personal background and present goals for his independent agency, DDRE Global, in a brand-new two-minute teaser.

"I've sold over 5 billion pounds worth of property to the rich and famous," Daggers said in the video, which offers glances of expensive properties, massive pools and luxury cars. "Some people might describe me as the best agent that has ever lived, some people. My mom."

"For decades, the luxury property market has been dominated by large companies, who are stuck in their ways," Daggers added in the clip.

"The big organizations tend to employ the cliché real estate agent. Old school money, went to the right universities, they look the same, act the same. There's a few of them wearing jumpers around their shoulders."

As per synopsis of the series from Netflix stated that Daggers and his team "set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park" and follows them "as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate."