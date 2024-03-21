For Megan Fox, MGK happily ever after cannot be in cards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "living separately" as they work through their "rocky" relationship.



The source claimed to US Weekly that Fox, 37, lives in Malibu and Kelly, 33, stays at their Encino residence.

However, an insider claimed to the outlet that the couple "can't stop fighting with each other," suggesting that a happily ever after may not be in the cards and that the drama "could be drawn out for years."

The pair are “together, but not all the way,” the second insider added, noting, “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick.”

Moreover, the singer on Tuesday, March 19, gave an update on her own relationship during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox admitted. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship.”

She continued, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

The couple was romantically linked while collaborating on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, in June 2020.

The pair "stalled" their wedding plans, a source told Us, more than a year into their engagement.