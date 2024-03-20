PM says Pakistan won’t tolerate cross-border terrorism any longer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the federal cabinet on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/PTV News

After Mir Ali attack in North Waziristan which martyred seven soldiers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that cross-border terrorism will no longer be acceptable for Pakistan.



"If the soil of a neighbouring country is used for terrorism then it will not be acceptable," the prime minister told the federal cabinet meeting which was televised on state-run PTV news.

The premier made these comments after Pakistani forces carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghanistan against terrorists launching attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil following the March 16 attack.

The Mir Ali attack martyred at least seven Pakistan Army soldiers — including a lieutenant colonel and captain — after they gallantly fought with terrorists as they attacked a security forces' post.

Paying homage to the martyrs for fighting against terrorists, the PM said that the love of Pakistan Army soldiers for their country is priceless.

"We want to live in a peaceful environment with our neighbouring countries and want brotherly relations and trade with them," said the PM, inviting the countries to come and work together to end terrorism.

PM Shehbaz said he hopes the rulers of neighbouring countries will unite and make the region peaceful. "The brotherly countries should work to end terrorism," he reiterated.

Speaking about the country's economy, the premier said that the government will have to get rid of debt as more loans and debt are harmful to Pakistan.

The PM's comments came hours after the IMF announced it had stuck a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the second and final review under the US $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement paving the way for the release of the last tranche from the lender.

However, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan needs a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program. He added that the global lender sought to expand the tax net.

PM, Cabinet members to forgo salaries, perks

As per an official statement issued after the cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members have decided to voluntarily forgo their salaries and other perks and privileges in line with the austerity drive of the government.

The cabinet also accorded approval for the formation of Pakistan International Airlines Holding Company, which is a significant step forward toward privatisation of the national flag carrier.

The cabinet was briefed about the Staff Level Agreement with the IMF by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to revive the national economy and boost investors' confidence.

Besides, the meeting offered fateha and paid homage for those who embraced martyrdom in the recent terrorist incident in Mir Ali.