MQM-P open to Vawda's inclusion in party ahead of senate polls

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda speaks with the media in Karachi on March 18, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

KARACHI: With the Senate elections around two weeks away, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday has said that the party is open to Faisal Vawda's joining its ranks.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Rauf Siddiqui recalled that the MQM-P had invited the former federal minister to join the party in the past as well and said: "I pray that he joins the party's ranks."



On Senate polls slated for April 2, Siddiqui — who himself is a candidate for the polls — said the party has fielded a total of eight candidates for the upper house.

However, Vawda has reiterated that he's still an "independent" political leader.

"I'm still independent," Vawda said during a presser in Karachi, adding that he would consider joining a political party when it's in "season", as independent candidates are currently trending.

Expressing his views on the political landscape and prospects of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) role in the Centre, Vawda — who's contesting the Senate elections in an independent capacity — said he doesn't see the Bilawal Bhutto-led party securing power in Islamabad.

Without taking any names, the ex-minister recalled his 14-year-long association with the PTI stressing that both the party and its founder were full of themselves during their time in power.

Vawda, whose party membership was terminated by the PTI in 2022 over his remarks on the party's long march, has been quite vocal in the political arena.

Last week, the ex-minister had termed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as "Buzdar II" — a reference to ex-CM Usman Buzdar who served as the province's chief executive during PTI's tenure.

Ever since his departure from the PTI, Vawda has often been found critical of former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan.

Senate elections

Last week the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced holding of Senate elections on 48 seats after the expiration of the six-year term of the incumbent senators on March 11.

The polling for the Senate elections will be conducted in Islamabad's Parliament House, as well as all four provincial assemblies from 9am to 4pm.

Members of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Punjab assemblies would vote to elect members against seven general seats, two women and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema.

Punjab and Sindh assemblies would also vote for one seat each for non-Muslims.

Meanwhile, members of the National Assembly will elect a senator for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema from the federal capital.