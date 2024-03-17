ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hit back at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government for allegations of leading an "insulting campaign" against martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security forces defending the country, a day after the martyrdom of military officers in North Waziristan.



Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser Sunday censured federal ministers Khawaja Asif and Attaullah Tarar for their criticism of his party over alleged involvement in social media campaigns againts martyrs.

“Khawaja Asif and Ata Tarar’s misleading propaganda about the Pakistan Army’s martyrs is regrettable,” Qaiser in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Information Minister Tarar warned of an action against the PTI’s social media team, saying that it was behind the accounts attacking Pakistan Army and the soldiers who were martyred in North Waziristan a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Asif, without naming anyone, said that some people “mocked the martyrs and compared them to returning officers”.

“Those who give statements against the martyrs must be linked with terrorists,” Asif had said during a media talk earlier in the day.

However, PTI leader Qaiser hit back at the two federal ministers, saying that his party always acknowledged the sacrifices made by the soldiers defending the country’s borders.

“Those using the soldiers’ martyrdom for their political gains are not the well-wishers of the nation,” he wrote on X. The former National Assembly speaker further said that "nation is proud of each and every soldier protecting the country".

Meanwhile, PTI leader Barrister Saif also censured the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that the ruling party was dragging the martyrs into politics for political gains.

"The PTI is a patriotic party that has not left Pakistan's side in tough times," he said, denying any involvement on the party's behalf in the maligning campaigns against martyrs.

Taking a jibe at the Imran Khan-founded party, the defence minister had said that the PTI has lost its identity and it is not clear if it is the PTI or the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

He said that many political parties had their differences with the establishment but none of them adopted such a behaviour.



“The type of letters being written to the United States is anti-Pakistan,” Asif said.

Meanwhile, Tarar alleged that the PTI's social media team was behind the accounts running campaign against martyrs, adding that such behaviour was intolerable and people behind the campaign have been identified.

"I condemn the insulting social media campaign launched by a political party against the martyrs and their sacrifices," said the information minister while speaking during a presser in Lahore on Sunday.

Urging the nation to come together for national unity and security, he said that some "red lines should not be crossed", stressing that those who run such campaigns will be identified and brought to justice through legal action.

Tarar added that many of the social media accounts were being operated outside of Pakistan and the followers of these accounts also preside in Pakistan.



"Those who mock the sacrifices of the martyrs do not deserve any concession. Criticise politics a hundred times but don't do this against martyrs," he urged. "Insulting and mocking the martyrs is not acceptable under any circumstances."

The federal minister said that the government pays homage to the sacrifices made by the martyrs in the Waziristan incident.

At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and captain, embraced martyrdom after fighting with terrorists as they attacked a security forces' post in North Waziristan District.