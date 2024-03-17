Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submits nomination papers for by-poll in NA-207 constituency

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is submitting her nomination papers to the RO in Shaheed Benazirabad on March 17. 2024. —@MediaCellPPP/X

SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Sunday submitted her nomination papers in person for by-poll in the National Assembly constituency, wherein her father Asif Ali Zardari won during general elections before being elected as the head of state.

The returning officer (RO) said he had received the younger sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s nomination papers, adding that the by-election in the Shaheed Benazirabad-I constituency, NA-207, would be conducted on April 21.

On her social media, X, account, Aseefa shared pictures of her submitting nomination papers to the returning officer in Shaheed Benazirabad-I (formerly Nawabshah).

She was accompanied by her aunt Azra Fazal Pechuho. Party workers showered rose flower petals on her when she stepped out of the RO’s office.

On March 10, PPP Co-chairman Zardari was elected as the 14th president of the country with a big margin, following which the NA-207 seat was left vacant.

The population of the constituency stands at 959,756 with 496,037 registered voters — of which 268,522 are male and 227,515 female voters.

Earlier, in the February 8 general elections, Zardari secured victory in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I constituency as he defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind by a huge margin.

As per unofficial results, Zardari had bagged 146,989 votes against his rival who got 51,916 votes.