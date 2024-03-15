Jennifer Lopez radiant on studio visit following mysterious show cancellations

Jennifer Lopez axes scheduled tour dates without explanation.

Jennifer Lopez appeared in high spirits as she arrived at a studio in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pop star emerged from her vehicle wearing a grey shawl adorned with decorative pom.

This outing follows the cancellation of several shows across seven cities for her eagerly-awaited This Is Me…Now: The Tour concert.



Despite tour setbacks, Jennifer Lopez maintains her positivity, flashing a smile amidst the cancellation of scheduled dates for her first tour in five years.

The superstar recently axed all performances between August 22 and August 30 in cities including Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, and Tampa.

Ticketmaster, the event organizer, notified ticket holders that the performances were canceled, assuring them that refunds would be automatically issued to the original method of payment.

However, neither Lopez nor her team has provided any cause or explanation for the abrupt cancellations.

Interestingly, the scrapped performances coincided with a week after her husband Ben Affleck's birthday, though any potential correlation remains speculative.