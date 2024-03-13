Who was Prince William sitting with in car?

Prince William urged to share specific details about his wife Princess Kate's health and her whereabouts

The royal family's strategy of not sharing specific details about Princess Kate's health has given birth to several questions amid Kensington palace photo blunder.



The Firm's long-held mantra - never complain, never explain - has angered Kate's excited fans who are alleging the royal family of keeping things under wraps, speculating "everything is not good in the palace."



Kensington Palace's photo blunder led royal fans to question what exactly is going on. Why the palace had to release Kate and children's altered photo.



Some even went on claiming that William and Kate are not living together and heading to divorce, linking the future king's connection with Rose Hanbury - who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and married to David Cholmondeley - the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.



The situation further complicated by an alleged public appearance' made by Kate, who was purportedly sitting beside William in the backseat of a car.



Some social media users claimed that it was actually Hanbury in the car, not the Princess of Wales, although it is difficult to ascertain either way as her head is turned away from the cameras.

However, photographer Jim Bennett, who took Kate's latest snap outside Windsor, has blasted any manipulation claims saying: "As it happened, it wasn’t until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him. It turned out to be Catherine!"

"The cars left Windsor Castle and I photographed them a short distance away on Datchet High Street," he told the New York Post.



There are reports that King Charles has called an emergency meeting to cope with the ongoing crisis as the palace is facing mounting pressure to share unedited phot of Kate with update on her health.